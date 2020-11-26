Mother and daughter killed in car accident honored at candlelight vigil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville family will spend their Thanksgiving grieving after two of their loved ones were killed in a car accident.

“It’s kinda like… I’m kinda like in shock,” said Aysia Corlew. “I don’t really have like any words for it.”

Corlew’s mom Shonda and her sister La’Mara McClain were killed in a multi-car crash on Interstate 24 near mile marker 55.

“I don’t know it’s just, outta the blue… kinda blindsided,” said Corlew. “It’s hard. It’s gotta be the hardest thing we’ve ever had to deal with.”

Wednesday night, family and friends gathered for a vigil to honor the bond they shared.

“Acting just a like,” said Jamese Cunningham, cousin of the victims. “Like everything was the same.”

Family members held hands by candlelight and released balloons in their loved ones favorite colors: blue and purple.

According to Metro Police, an unlicensed 17-year-old caused the crash that involved a total of 9 vehicles. The teen was taken to a juvenile detention center and charged with driving without a license and not having insurance.