Most Wilson County elementary students to return to in-class learning

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — In Wilson County, the youngest students are now headed back to the classroom in a couple of weeks.

Pre-K through 3rd grade students will return to full-time traditional school on Monday, Sept. 21. Grades 4th through 12th will remain on the current hybrid plan until fall break as originally planned.

The district said plans beyond fall break are still being considered and have not been officially determined.

Fall break in Wilson County is from Oct. 5 through Oct. 9.

Wilson County parents express concern over school district's hybrid model

A number of parents voiced concerns about the hybrid model at September’s Board of Education meeting to say they want their children learning traditionally full-time.

Andrea Stoeppler said the decision for the youngest students to return is a relief.

“I want you guys to understand, we are struggling! We cannot continue this as parents. I work a full time job, I have three kids and I’m so lucky I have my parents to support me,” explained Stoeppler.

The district reported 57 COVID-19 cases since school began last month. None of the patients in these cases have been hospitalized.

“This has been a struggle for all of us. Our teachers who are also parents, what they are trying maintain. No one has ever navigated this before, not to make excuses, it’s just saying that’s the situation we’re in. The other thing I want to point out with this piece right here. We’re trying to protect our teachers,” explained Wilson County Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright.

Face coverings remain mandatory for grades 6-12.

