Mosquitoes in Priest Lake area test positive for West Nile virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another batch of mosquitoes captured in Davidson County has tested positive for West Nile virus, the Metro Public Health Department confirmed Friday.

Metro health officials said the mosquitoes were trapped near the intersection of Mossdale Drive and Rural Hill Road, which is in the Priest Lake area.

Two weeks ago, the Metro Public Health Department said mosquitoes trapped near the intersection of Edmonson Pike and Holt Road in the southern part of Davidson County, as well as near West Monticello Avenue and Monticello Avenue in Goodlettsville, had tested positive for West Nile.

The health department said its pest management staff will monitor standing water looking for mosquito larvae and apply a granular larvicide to any areas where mosquito larvae are present.

The department started trapping mosquitoes across Davidson County during the first week of May. Those mosquitoes were then sent to the Tennessee Department of Health’s lab for testing.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Davidson County.

The Metro Public Health Department recommends taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes:

Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.

If you must be outdoors then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC – those include products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair.

The department also recommends taking steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas::