More victims, new details on case against Goodlettsville camp counselor

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In court on Tuesday, Goodlettsville Police confirmed there are now four victims that have come forward alleging their camp counselor, Joshua Webb, sexually assaulted them.

Goodlettsville Detective Stephen Hodges said seven have been interviewed, but there are still new calls coming in with potential accusers.

Hodges says the 24-year-old karate instructor admitted during interviews earlier this month that inappropriate touching happened with one victim in several locations, including her home and field trips with Chris White’s Extreme Martial Arts camp.

“He said that he was sitting in the back of the bus, the victim would either be sitting on the same side of the seat with him, he would wait until children weren’t paying attention,” Hodges said during testimony.

The eight-year-old victim came forward about sexual abuse dating back to 2018 to a friend after she witnessed an incident at the end of July.

“The defendant in this case and the victim’s family have a personal relationship. So his brother was dating the victim’s older sister,” Hodges said.

Webb later told police that a second victim was also involved during interviews earlier this month.

“According to the initial, the second victim, and her F.I., her forensic interview, that took place she indicated it took place on a daily basis,” Hodges said.

The Goodlettsville detective said surveillance video has been obtained as evidence as well as child pornography found on Webb’s phone.

Hodges said he estimates there are about 50-60 chargeable incidents that Webb will face before a grand jury. Hodges said those charges will be based out of Robertson, Davidson and Sumner counties.