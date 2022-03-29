ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man and a teenager were charged Monday night after police recovered over six pounds of marijuana after a police chase.

According to police, a Chrysler 300 ran a red light, and when officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, it fled onto Interstate 24 East. Officers then reportedly followed the car to an Antioch apartment on Lonsway Court, where a passenger entered the vehicle. Police said they then deployed spike strips and took the passenger, Aaron McCulland, 23, into custody.

Officers said they found two bags nearby that McCulland was seen running with. In one bag, police said they recovered over six pounds of marijuana and nearly 50 grams of psilocybin mushroom candy bars. In another bag, police said they found 62 grams of marijuana and multiple stolen guns.

Police then located the driver of the vehicle, Taylor Ewing III, 19, after a brief foot chase. Detectives said they found Oxycodone pills and $3,897 on Ewing.

Inside the suspect vehicle, police said they found a Promethazine mixture, a total of nearly two pounds of marijuana, and various empty commercial bags.

McCulland is reportedly a convicted felon out of Sumner County for evading arrest and theft.