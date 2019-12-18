More than 5,000 people currently without power in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday morning, Nashville Electric tweeted out that they are currently experiencing a large outage in North Nashville. The outage is affecting more than 5,000 customers.
Crews are working to restore power.
