More than 5,000 people currently without power in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday morning, Nashville Electric tweeted out that they are currently experiencing a large outage in North Nashville. The outage is affecting more than 5,000 customers.

Crews are working to restore power.

Click here to see a map of all the outages in the area.

