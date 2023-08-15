WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 50 pounds of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop in Williamson County.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported the bust was made by two deputies and K-9 Titus.

(Courtesy: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

The department posted images from the bust on social media, thanking Deputies Race, Smith, and K-9 Titus for their “excellent investigative skills during a traffic stop led to several grams of meth and more than 50 pounds of marijuana off the streets! Great job, guys!”

It was not reported when or where the traffic stop took place nor any details on if anyone was arrested.