More than 40K without power in Nashville as storms rip through Middle TN, Southern Ky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Friday, bringing strong winds and heavy rains with it.

The storms prompted tornado and thunderstorm warnings across the area. The wind knocked around a lot of the tents set up for Pride Festival in Downtown Nashville.

Nashville Electric Service reported that approximately 40,000 residents are without power. They released the following statement:

“The storms that moved through Middle Tennessee this evening have caused widespread damage throughout our service territory. The winds caused trees and power lines to fall, and currently, we have approximately 40,000 without power. Crews will continue working through the night until all power is restored. Due to the widespread damage, repairs will take some time. We ask for your patience as we work to restore power. Do not go near downed power lines. If you see a downed line, call 911. If you need to report a power outage, call 615-234-000, text “OUT” to 637797 if you have registered for text message service, or go to our website nespower.com if you have signed up for an online account.” Nashville Electric Service

Dickson Electric reported that they were working to restore power to over 11,000 customers. Dickson Electric said in a statement that it could be the end of the weekend before all power is restored.

“Over 11,000 customers are now out- outages are spread all over the service map (as pictured). We have called for additional contract crews to come assist our efforts. Once we can pick up the TVA transmission line, the majority of customers should be restored, but there will be NUMEROUS outages and several thousand customers out with extensive damage that will require crews to make repairs to restore. Many customers will experience extended outages, and we will do our best to update with more info when possible. If you or a family member is without power and dependent on electricity for life-sustaining medical equipment, please plan to make other arrangements if possible. We will do our best to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, but our system has been hit hard and our restoration efforts will last well into the weekend. Stay safe!” Dickson Electric

Gallatin Department of Electricity also said they were working to resolve outages all over the city.

Williamson County Emergency Management Agency says they’ve received multiple reports of downed power lines and trees. A list of the closed roads can be found here.

Video also came into News 2 of a fence lining Percy Priest Dam in Nashville that collapsed due to the strong winds.

In Hopkinsville, a home’s roof was heavily damaged. There were no injuries.

(Photo: News 2 viewer Brandon)

In Rutherford County, EMS told News 2 at tree fell on a house on College Street in Greenbriar.

Marshall County, Kentucky also had some storm damage at the Kentucky Dam Marina.