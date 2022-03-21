GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 30 rabbits were saved after they were abandoned at a park in Gallatin Saturday.

At least 32 bunnies were left at Triple Creek Park in Gallatin Saturday afternoon.

Bunny Rescue Nashville reported rescuers were called to the park after someone abandoned between 40 to 50 rabbits. The bunnies were rounded up with help from Gallatin Spay and Neuter and Animal Rescue Corps. and 32 rabbits were saved from the park. Four bunnies were also found dead at the park.

They were caged and transported to ARC in Lebanon where they were checked out and spayed and neutered.

Bunny Rescue Nashville said the rabbits are ready for foster homes and you can help by by donating, fostering or adopting.

