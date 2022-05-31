NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Franklin Police Department released surveillance video on Tuesday, asking the public to help identify men accused of fraudulently using stolen credit card information.
According to the department, multiple men used the credit card information to purchase more than $2,000 worth of dog food from the Farmer’s Co-Op in Franklin.
Authorities said the stolen credit card information was also used to buy a variety of items across Middle Tennessee.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.