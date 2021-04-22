More than 13K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 13,300 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, the highest number since mid-January, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending April 17 was 13,291, up from the previous week when 10,869 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, 2020, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 46,285 for the week ending April 17, an increase of nearly 1,000 from the previous week, when there were 45,113 continued claims.

A total of 1,143,662 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14, 2020.