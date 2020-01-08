More than 1200 apply for new online gun carry permit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is now much easier to get a gun carry permit and Tennesseans seem to be taking advantage of the new law.

Only eight days in and more than 1,200 people have applied for the new concealed permit, according to the state.

Waypoint Defensive is one of 14 vendors now approved by the state to offer the online course, touted as convenient, faster and cheaper than what’s now known as the “enhanced” handgun carry permit. ​

“90 minutes or in our case just under two hours. It’s time effective, there’s no time restraints with this, you can do this in the comfort of your own home, ” Brian Griffin with Waypoint Defensive told News 2. ​

They charge $25 for the online, concealed carry course, compared to the $100 average for the enhanced handgun carry permit course. ​

Once a permit is obtained, there are a few differences in what is allowed.

“The online carry permit only allows you to have a concealed weapon on your person, the traditional or enhanced allows you to have it open or on your hip like cowboys use to wear. We prefer having the concealed method, it fits a lot of people’s lifestyles better. The other issue is reciprocity. There are many states that accept the enhanced or traditional course but right now there is also a lot of states signing on with the online. Those are being released through the state right now, but in all honesty, we expect almost the same level of reciprocity between the two permits.”

At least one state, North Dakota, has advised the state that it will not honor the new “concealed only” permit and the Tennessee Firearms Association is concerned others will follow. The association opposed the legislation from the beginning calling it unnecessary, unwise and poorly written.​

While others have expressed concerns that the law allows more guns to fall in the hands of bad guys.​

“Once you take the curriculum you still have to go to the state to get your fingerprint and background check, so that eliminates anyone that can not have a firearm legally,” Griffin explained.

While hands-on training isn’t required, Waypoint Defensive encourages students to use the extra money and time saved on the online permit for further handgun education.

“Waypoint Defensive actually teaches a four to six hour concealed carry class as well, so not only do you have the primer of the online class but we then take you outside to a classroom setting where we teach you how to present the firearm, safe drills, how to conceal it, how to draw it and re-holster it and we apply that to different self-defense scenarios.”

In January of 2019, there were a total of 3,161 carry permits issued.​

