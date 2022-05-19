NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old Madison man was taken into custody Wednesday night after police found over 100 sexual images of young girls.

Documents from the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said Dropbox reported a user and provided the Gmail associated with an account where dozens of inappropriate photos and videos were found.

Officials said a subpoena to Comcast was issued, which showed an IP address used to log into the Dropbox account that was assigned to Eric Thatcher in the 100 block of Archwood Place in Madison.

Metro police then executed a search warrant and interviewed Thatcher who allegedly admitted to searching for sexual images of minors and said that someone sent him them.

Thatcher is being held on a $10,000 bond.