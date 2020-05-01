More than 100 animals rescued from hoarding situation in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) – The Humane Society and deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were called an animal hoarding situation Thursday. They say more than 100 animals were at the home located on McCaylee Lane in Frankewing.

A representative from the humane society tells us the woman with the animals has been charged with crimes involving animal cruelty in the past.

WHNT News 19’s Ethan Fitzgerald called the scene gruesome, saying there are animals and animal bones everywhere. We understand there are dogs, parrots, pigs, sheep, horses, mini horses, goats, cows, turtles and geese at the home.

The woman at the home is cooperating with investigators. Criminal charges are pending.

“We’ve seen this before. So It’s shocking, but it’s not,” admitted Cindy Kite, the president of the Humane Society of Lincoln County.

Kite also says mental health appears to be a concern when looking at this hoarding situation.

Lincoln County does not have an animal services program. Because of that, it is much harder to prosecute people for animal related crimes. Both the Sheriff’s office and the Humane Society say enforcing animal welfare laws is very challenging.

“We are going to go off the evidence that the state vets office and the Humane Society of Lincoln County presents us with to obtain the paperwork to present to the district attorney,” said Sheriff Murray Blackwelder.

The property where the animals were seized spans more than 70 acres. However, the animals were confined to very small areas near the home. Neighbors say they called law enforcement several times because animals would lay dead on the property until the remains simply faded away.

If you want to help the rescued animals, contact the Humane Society of Lincoln County. You can send donations as well.

“PO BOX 37, Fayetteville Tennessee. We live off donations. Only about a third of our funding comes from the city and county,” said Kite.

The Nashville Humane Society, Giles County Animal Shelter, and Horse Plus Humane Society also stepped in to help. These agencies will take all the help they can get.