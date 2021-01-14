More than 1 million new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee since start of pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 22,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, bringing the total filed since the start of the pandemic to more than one million, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending Jan. 9 was 21,954, which was up more than 5,000 from the previous week when 16,554 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, 2020, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 58,945 for the week ending Jan. 9, up by more than 7,000 from the previous week when there were 51,816 continued claims.

A total of 1,002,908 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14, 2020.