NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 6,000 Davidson County children will have presents on Christmas morning, thanks to the Last Minute Toy Store.

The Toy Store provides new toys, stocking stuffers, books, games and sports equipment to families in need, Friday, December 16 through Monday, December 19.

Dec. 16-17, 10 a.m.—5 p.m.

Dec. 18, 1—5 p.m.

Dec. 19, 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

More registration spots are opening Saturday at 5 p.m. for those who are not receiving support from another charitable organization.

The program is led by the Highland Park Church and Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), with support of 1,200+ volunteers.

“This is a lot of hard work, months of planning go into this,” said Jon Adams, deputy chief of staff with the Davison County Sheriff’s Office.

More volunteers are needed to help fill families wish lists this weekend.

“What makes this so unique is that we’re an all volunteer organization,” said Highland Park Church Pastor Dale Robble. “We do it in Jesus name here, it’s an honor.”

“The more people that we help the better,” said Cydnee Wallace, community liaison with the DCSO. “It truly warms your heart just hearing everyone’s story.”

Toy donations can still be dropped off at the DCSO Service Center or at Davidson County Sheriff establishment. To donate online, click HERE.