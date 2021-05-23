More people taking self-defense classes as crime increases in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say there are more sex crimes happening in Nashville, leading to more people taking safety into their own hands.

Self-defense classes from Alpha and Omega Tactical Training and Extreme Martial Arts teaches women how to protect themselves against dangerous situations.

So far in 2021, there have been 183 rapes reported, up from 172 at this time last year.

According to instructors, more people are wanting to learn how to protect themselves against potential offenders as crime continues to be problematic in Music City.

“Knowledge is the main thing that they need to know and the wisdom of what to do when something happens, because a lot of times when people have something happen, they freak out and freeze up, and if they freeze up they could get attacked, but if they have the knowledge and have the confidence and have the know of what to do, then that could save their life,” Christ White, owner of Chris White’s Extreme Martial Arts said.

Martial arts instructors say the key to keeping yourself safe is to keep moving and if possible, fight back.