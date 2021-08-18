More patrols, more cameras set for Demonbreun businesses after spike in gun crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Business owners near midtown say crime has hit an all-time high. They are now asking Metro Police to get involved and beef up their patrols.

“Security is going to be the first line of defense,” said Chris McGee, general manager for 3000 Bar on Demonbreun Street.

A group of business owners on the block between 14th and 16th Avenues met with Chief Drake after three shootings killed one person and injured several others in recent months. They are specifically asking for a detailed plan from police.

“We had an incident a few months ago and we had a community meeting,” McGee explained. “After that community meeting we saw the police officers and the presence here increase specifically on Friday and Saturday. But on Sunday, those are days where it falls off once again. We just want to make sure we’re having that same presence amongst Broadway and Demonbreun.”

That’s why Metro police is now committing more patrols, a mounted horse unit and a DUI/aggressive driving unit to the area.

“We put what we call a “Sky Cop”, which is a camera system. It monitors and shows blue lights,” said Chief Drake. “It monitors people as they come and go, vehicles, etc. and then we are also going to put more officers here.”

On a typical weekend, Demonbreun Street just west of I-40 has three to four officers patrolling. Now, the department will double that number by stationing eight officers, plus a sergeant in the area.

“Long term, what I would like to do is get some of these businesses to get camera systems and we can tie into their systems, and be able to work with them as well, so we can pick up a real time crime center,” said Chief Drake.

Drake says the department just doesn’t have enough officers. There is a class of 51 new officers set to graduate next week.