More Metro employees can issue COVID-19 citations under new ordinance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More Metro government employees will be allowed to help enforce COVID-19 health orders in Nashville.

BL2020-422 allows the mayor to enlist Metro workers, outside of the health and police departments, to issue citations as part of enforcing emergency health orders.

The third reading of this bill came as Tuesday’s metro council meeting was held in-person for the first time in several months. Council members met at the Music City Center using physically distanced tables and while wearing face masks.

An amendment to the ordinance clarified that this would apply to workers who already have the authority to issue citations.

“Some council members requested a friendly amendment to clarify that the authority would only apply to metro employees who have authority under the metro code to issue those citations,” said District 25 Councilman Russ Pulley. “This clarifies that the department employees who currently have that citation authority would include the following which are traffic and parking officers, animal care and control officers, codes inspectors, alarm inspectors, beer board inspectors, fire marshal, water service inspectors, and public work inspectors who all have that authority as part of their current positions.”

The ordinance passed third reading with that amendment.

