NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Beginning Monday, more gay and bisexual individuals will be able to donate blood in Middle Tennessee following updated regulations made by the Food and Drug Administration.

In May, the FDA updated its policy to eliminate restrictions and screening questions that were specific to men who have sex with men.

According to Blood Assurance, under the new guidance all potential donors — regardless of their sexual orientation — will be asked to answer a series of “individual risk behavior” questions.

“All potential donors will now be asked if they’ve had new or multiple sexual partners over the last three months. If they respond affirmatively, they’ll be asked if they’ve engaged in anal intercourse with any of their partners. If the answer is yes, they will be deferred for three months. Individuals in long-term relationships (more than three months) with one partner will no longer be deferred,” said the non-profit.

The changes come after the FDA instituted a lifetime deferral on blood donations for gay and bisexual men in 1983 to reduce the risk of HIV in the supply. The policy was later revised in 2015 to a one-year deferral, and then again in 2020 to a three-month deferral.

Now, gay individuals in long-term relationships with one partner will no longer be deferred.

“It’s exciting to see the federal government amend outdated blood donation guidelines with a more universal approach. Doing so opens new opportunities for us to give back to our communities, and that’s something in which we can all take pride,” said Del Ray Zimmerman, the director of the Vanderbilt Program for LGBTQ Health at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

After updating its computer systems and donor history questionnaires, Blood Assurance, a non-profit regional blood center providing care in several states, say they are ready to welcome anyone who wants to give the gift of life.

Blood Assurance has various locations in Middle Tennessee. Those interested in donating should call 800-962-0628, or click here.