More Fort Campbell Soldiers return home after combating COVID-19 in the Northeast

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. — The 101st Airborne Division said about 40 more soldiers have returned to Fort Campbell following a deployment due to COVID-19 relief efforts.

The soldiers were deployed on April 18 and gave people medical and behavioral support.

We are extremely proud of our Soldiers and the historic medical response they provided to a region vandalized by a global pandemic. Capt. Mike Hart, commander of the 501st Medical Company

Officials said as soldiers return, they are placed in a quarantine at Fort Campbell.

An official welcome home ceremony is currently in the works but no official details were immediately released.

