More flooding rains likely this week

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – With more rain moving in late tonight into Monday morning, a Flood Watch goes into effect Monday at 6 a.m. and lasts through Tuesday at noon.

HOWEVER, with more rounds of heavy rain and embedded storms headed our way Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Wednesday night, additional flood watches are likely to be issued later this week.

Rain could add up to 2-4″ across Middle Tennessee and south Kentucky before it tapers off Thursday morning, leading to additional flooding.

Storm Prediction Center’s Day 4 Outlook

In addition, strong to severe storms may be in the mix on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

