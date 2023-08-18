NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bleachers at one Sumner County high school collapsed this week, and now county officials are saying multiple sets across the district are in need of replacement.

Director of Schools Scott Langford said several other sets of bleachers are not suitable to use anymore after structural engineers surveyed them following the initial incident at Beech High School.

The repairs will need to be made to Beech High School’s home seating, Hendersonville High School’s visitor seating, and three sections of Portland High School’s home section. The timeline for when the repairs will take place is still unclear at this time.

“I would say a little bit of time here. I know we’re bringing in some temporary bleachers to make sure that our students have a great season. Tonight, our game got moved to White House, but once they bring in the temporary bleachers, I think we’re going to have a great season here in Shackle Island,” said Steven King, a Sumner County School Board member.

School officials said this won’t stop Friday night lights and temporary seating is being set up, but it highlights the need for upgrades across the district.

“Moving forward, we definitely want to be proactive, not reactive, and just some of the discussions we need to have at the school board is how can we best provide for the repairs and upgrades at all our schools to make sure that they’re safe,” said King.

King said there are discussions underway regarding the maintenance of the bleachers in the district.

“Our plan moving forward, our director of schools did say that we’re planning to have some routine inspections, probably annually is what I’m guessing, but we’ll have to discuss that at the school board,” he said.