FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Disturbing details continue to unravel in the case of a soccer coach accused of drugging and raping children.

Franklin police said they have uncovered hundreds of “disturbing” videos and photos on Camilo Campos’ phone, many of which involved Campos recording himself as he allegedly raped unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17.

In the last 24 hours, another victim police were looking for was identified, while five victims that they didn’t know about came forward.

Franklin police reached out to Anel Flores, who has worked with the Hispanic and Latino communities for several years through her website, as well as social media pages.

“As soon as I posted, I started receiving some calls,” Flores told News 2.

Lt. Charles Warner with the Franklin Police Department told News 2 they are working with the school district as well.

“We’re working with schools; we’re working heavily with the Spanish speaking community. I think getting word out to them is super important. This is one of those cases at least shaking your head. I mean, how could something like this happen, and for so long and for him to go undetected for so many years?” he questioned.

Camilo Hurtado Campos (Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

Flores pointed to a cultural fear.

“As a Hispanic community, most of the times we are just really afraid from the police. We tell police, we say police, and that word like just, I mean for us it’s like shock,” Flores explained.

That’s why Flores is working to bridge the gap, saying she has connected with at least one man who is now married and has a family, but was a victim 15 years ago and several others within the community who know Campos.

“They know him as Archundia,” she explained, saying that was Campos’ nickname.

Flores said she shared details with Hispanic business owners in Franklin, which generated more tips.

“Specifically, I know some guy that today they are 27 years old, and they met (Campos) when they were 17. So we’re talking about 10 years ago, and they knew that something wrong was happening with that guy, but nobody talks; nobody says anything. We are talking about that, it’s 20 years that probably he was doing this. Pretty sure that we will have more people coming, talking with the police,” she said.

Warner told News 2 that not all of the victims are within the Hispanic-Latino community.

“There are an overwhelming number of Latino kids that we’re seeing as our detectives are going through the evidence, but that is not the only background for these kids,” Warner explained, pointing out that their top priority is helping the victims.

If you or your child had any association with Campos over the years, you are urged to contact the Franklin Police Department by calling 615-794-2513 or emailing andrea.clark@franklintn.gov.