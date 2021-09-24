Moped rider hit, killed in Bowling Green; other driver charged with DUI

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is in custody following a crash in Bowling Green Friday morning.

It happened at 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Louisville Road and River Street.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found Jordan Spratt, 25, lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Following the preliminary investigation, it was determined by police that Spratt was riding his moped in the area when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Donna Myers, 54, of Bowling Green.

Myers was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Wanton murder

Driving under the influence — 2nd offense

Driving on a DUI suspended operators license

Myers was taken to the medical center for a blood draw, and was scheduled to be taken to Warren County Regional Jail after she was medically cleared.

Police are still investigating the crash.