NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man from Montgomery County reportedly entered a guilty plea to multiple crimes, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee announced on Thursday, Sept. 22 that 42-year-old Rodd Griffin pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to the drug distribution and gun charges.

Per the plea agreement, law enforcement started investigating Griffin in January 2020 following a tip that he was selling heroin from his Cunningham home, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). After that, authorities not only made a series of controlled buys of heroin and meth from Griffin, but also learned that Griffin traveled to Atlanta on a regular basis to pick up large amounts of the drugs.

The DOJ reported that officers executed a search warrant at Griffin’s home on Jan. 16, 2020, and recovered three handguns and two rifles, one of which was a FN M16A2 with a “burst” selector and a suppressor, embossed with “Property of the U.S. Government.” Authorities also seized $40,000 in $5,000 bundles, as well as 1,300 grams of meth, 232.4 grams of heroin, and 400 grams of marijuana.

Then, after Griffin arrived at home, a search of him and his vehicle led to the discovery of digital scales; other paraphernalia associated with illegal substances; and more than $6,000 in cash, including some of the money from a previous controlled buy, according to Thursday’s announcement.

In addition, officials said they learned that Griffin was previously convicted of a felony and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

The plea agreement — if the court accepts it — calls for Griffin to be sentenced to 23 years in prison, the DOJ said.

This case was reportedly investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); the 19th Judicial District Drug Task Force; and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.