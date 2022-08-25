CUNNINGHAM, Tenn. (WKRN) — A couple and their six boys are left without a home in Montgomery County.

“I asked him….I said tell me yesterday didn’t happen. Tell me it’s not real,” said Chelsea Flake.

But there’s nothing left of Jordan and Chelsea Flake’s home in Cunningham.

“We sat across the street and watched as the flames continued to go through our home and there was nothing we could do about it,” said Chelsea.

Early Tuesday morning, the sound of popping woke Jordan up.

“I jumped out of bed and looked outside and I could just see a big orange glow over to the right on the porch,” he said.

It didn’t take long before their home was engulfed in flames.

“I ran out of the room and I stood right to the doorway of the kitchen looking through, and I saw flames spilling out on the porch,” said Chelsea.

Days later, looking at their home is a sad reminder that this isn’t the first time fire has brushed through their family.

“My family’s house burned down about eight years ago and it was hard…just because watching somebody else go through it was hard for me,” said Jordan. “Then when it came to happening to me, when I first saw it coming out the room I was just kind of in shock…there’s no way this is happening; it’s just not possible.”

Fire investigators tell the family a heat lamp on their porch used for chickens likely started the fire.

While things are hard now, the couple and their six boys are just grateful they made it out alive and together.

“I’ve come to the realization that we’re all out and everything….everything’s good so all this stuff is just stuff,” said Jordan.

The family is urging those who use heat lamps for animals to avoid using plastic totes.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help the family recover. If you are interested in making a donation, you can find the link here.