MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has not been seen for a little over four months.

The last time anyone had contact with 27-year-old Teresa Nicole Wilkinson was on Sept. 12, 2023, when officials said she texted her mother. Wilkinson’s mother last saw her in person in April and later reported her missing after not hearing from her.

While law enforcement had an encounter with Wilkinson on Aug. 15, 2023, deputies said no one has seen her since then. Investigators believe Wilkinson could still be in Montgomery County but may also be in the Shelby County or Hamilton County areas.

Wilkinson is about 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or Montgomery County Investigator Shelby Largent at 931-648-0611, ext. 13418.