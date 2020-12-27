Montgomery County 911 continues to operate on backup communication system

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As crews work to restore AT&T services, Clarksville E911 continues to operate on its backup communication system.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who has an emergency should call 931-648-5702. Dispatchers may need to ask additional questions that would normally come up on a call. For example, dispatchers may ask callers for their phone number, address and other identifying information. Callers with emergencies are asked to continue calling until a dispatcher is reached.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Rescue, Emergency Medical Services and Volunteer Fire Services will continue responding to calls for service.

“E-911 has multiple redundant back-up systems in place for when the primary system goes down. Although the dedicated 911 lines are not working, calls are still being routed into the E-911 Center,” said Hope Petersen, E-911 Director.