CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Montgomery County Sheriff’s office investigators say they’re looking for a burglary suspect.

The burglary happened at two homes in the 3000th and 5000th block of Old Clarksville Pike between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with more information on the burglary is asked to call Investigator Geoff Blanchard at 931-648-0611 ext 13408.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.