‘Monster’ spray-painted on Nathan Bedford Forrest statue

The word “Monster” can be seen on the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue along I-65. (WKRN video)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, located near mile marker 76 along I-65 North, has been vandalized once again.

Monday afternoon the word “Monster” could be seen spray-painted several times on the structure.

The controversial statue of the Confederate General was vandalized previously in 2017. The pink paint used in that incident can still be seen on the structure.

This June State Representative Jason Powell filed a tree planting appropriation to block the statue from the public’s view. That effort died after the Tennessee House voted 66 to 29 in favor of tabling the amendment.

The Metro-Nashville council voted to make a similar request in 2015 but the Tennessee Department of Transportation “respectfully denied” the request.

The statue sits on private property. This summer, the property owner told News 2 that he no longer owns the statue and that it doesn’t bother him if they want to plant trees in front it.

