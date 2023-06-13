WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Up to millions of dollars are lost every year in Williamson County to scammers. That’s according to a Williamson County detective who reached out to News 2 after a story on a Nashville woman who lost her entire life savings aired on June 12.

“Every victim I have ever had probably said ‘I can’t believe I fell for that,’” said Chris Shoap, Detective with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, News 2 spoke with a Nashville woman who lost $30,000 after she received a phone call from someone who claimed they were with border control. The scammer said they found a package of narcotics with Rachel Smith’s name and address and that this was a case of identity theft.

“It’s always a variation of that same scheme to con someone out of their money. 95% of my caseload is financial fraud,” Shoap said.

Shoap works to help prosecute cases like Smith’s. “We do prosecute these cases, we do have the availability to solve them and sometimes we have these cases prosecuted overseas.”

However, he said about 1 out of 100 scammers he investigates live in Middle Tennessee. “The other 99 are out of state or out of the country for that matter.”

He said scammers are only becoming more intricate.

According to Smith, the scammers knew all her personal information before the phone call, like her social security number.

“A lot of times they will buy your information off the dark web, so that way when they are calling you, they already know who you are and what direction to go with that conversation,” Shoap said.

Shoap said he believes millions of dollars are lost every year to scammers, just in Williamson County alone.

“Nationwide it is in the billions. Fraud is a multimillion-dollar industry worldwide,” said Shoap. “Scammers are predatory in nature, my opinion is they are some of the most vile people out there.”

Detective Shoap said the biggest red flag you should look out for is if a caller asks for money. He said no law enforcement or federal agency will ever ask for money or payment through Bitcoin or a wire transfer.