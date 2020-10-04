Monday marks last day for voter registration in Tennessee

FILE – In this Dec. 6, 2018, file photo, ballots are recounted in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District in Augusta, Maine. Ranked choice voting will be used for the first time in a presidential race under in the Nov. 3, 2020, election after a ruling Tuesday, Sept. 22, by the Maine Supreme Court. The court concluded the state Republican Party failed to gain enough signatures for a referendum to reject a state law expanding ranked choice voting. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, file)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – October 5 is the last day for Tennesseans to register to vote in the November 3 election.

The Davidson County Election Commission will be hosting extended hours on Monday at their Murfreesboro Pike office to accommodate working voters that may still need to register. Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts says the office will be open until 7 p.m.

Officials with the election commission will also be offering information for voters if they would like to vote by mail-in ballot. And for those that choose to vote in-person, officials will provide polling locations.

Early voting runs from October 14-29 with election day being on November 3.