Moms working essential jobs in Nashville reflect on careers spent saving lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Mother’s Day 2020 will prove to be unlike any other for moms around the world, including those spending the day at their life-saving jobs.

Erica Bruce is a paramedic with the Nashville Fire Department. She’s been working in emergency medical services for 21 years and has been with NFD for 18 of those.

“I always wanted to be that person to be able to help someone at potentially the worst time in their life,” Bruce said. “I have an older brother so when I was in high school he was actually already on the fire department in Nashville so I guess in a sense I kind of followed in his footsteps.”

NFD Paramedic Erica Bruce



She’s a mom to three boys and said while she can be overprotective, it’s because she’s seen first hand how bad decisions can leave permanent scars.

“I find myself having those conversations with them about being more careful, think before you do things- your actions not only affect you but they could affect so many other people. We tend to have conversations in our family that maybe other families don’t have trying to keep the specifics out of it. You, know when I make calls, of kids who are around my kids’ same ages, it really hits home,” Bruce said. “I don’t want to come home and scare them and tell them about that but at the same time I kind of want to make them aware – these things could happen.”

When those unfortunate things happen, people sometimes end up at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where Amy Baker is one of the lead nurses. She’s been in the medical field for almost 22 years and spent 18 of those at Vanderbilt.

Amy Baker, RN

She’s a mom to two kids ages 19 and 15, and said throughout her career every small victory matters.

“That’s what keeps you going. When you have hard days and things don’t go like you want them to, there’s always something small that makes you appreciate and go ‘It didn’t go the way I wanted to but we did have this success’,” she said. “I have never questioned being in this field. I’ve gotten satisfaction from so many small things every day that I’m here.”

Dr. Adrienne Conger

Dr. Adrienne Conger is a clinical fellow at VUMC working with patients in need of critical care. She’s a mom to a 2.5-year-old. Both she and Baker are among staff working with COVID-19 patients as well and said while their jobs are challenging, there are lessons amid the heartbreak.

“When people die, I think about it a lot where the number one thing people always say is regret and how much time they wanted to spend, and what they would’ve done differently. I think about that all the time,” said Dr. Conger. “I try to be there. When people need me I try to show up to things because I see it so frequently up here that you just don’t know what you’ve got.”

All three women said they remain passionate about their jobs because they are a part of teams that are on missions to help other people.

“EMS is one of the most rewarding but also one of the most stressful careers. Women [moms] are always welcome. We have so many strong women [moms] on our department today. This job does come with sacrifice when it comes to family life. We don’t always get off work for holidays, birthdays, or other special events in our lives. So we do unfortunately miss out on things. We don’t get to stay home from work for inclement weather or pandemics. It’s just part of our job,” said Bruce. “I am very blessed to have a family that understands this and goes along with rescheduling things. In the end, the feeling that I get when I am able to truly make a difference in someone’s life more than makes up for the inconvenience of having to reschedule plans.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE