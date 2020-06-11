Moms and kids to host walk for justice in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn., (WKRN) – A march for justice planned to happen in Mt. Juliet Friday stemmed from a desire for children to take part in the current movement for racial equality.

“I learned I am so privileged because I’m white and I wanted to do something instead of just saying that I care,” said 11-year-old Bennett Gilmore.

His parents, Rachel and Brandon Gilmore, said it’s always been important to teach their children about racial injustices. Rachel took part in a run after the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man killed while jogging in Georgia.

Afterward, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis encouraged the family to get Black Lives Matter signs for their yard.

“I was really impacted on Facebook when I saw the sign that said mothers everywhere were summoned when George cried out for his momma,” said Rachel Gilmore. “I think it’s important for Moms to realize this is our fight as well to protect not just our kids but any kids who need help.

The family also attended a prayer vigil at their church in Nashville, but now want to do more by hosting a walk-in Mt. Juliet where they live.

“A lot of people don’t think that kids don’t understand anything and just only listen to what their parents think but that’s not true. We hear our parents talking about it but we have our own minds so we have our own choices,” said 9-year-old Elizabeth.

They took their idea to Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick, Ph.D. He told News 2 it’s important to have children be allowed to speak out against injustices.

“We are very privileged and as a white male it’s very easy and safe for me to just rest in my privilege, and we want change for all and equality for all and justice for all. We can’t sit back and rest on our privilege. We need to speak,” said Brandon Daniel.

People will meet in front of the community center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway at 10:00 a.m. Friday before walking to the police department for prayer and reflection. All are invited to attend and encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.