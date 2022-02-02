NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Middle Tennessee mother was traumatized after she said sombody tried to gun her and her children down on Interstate 24 last weekend.

Ashley Evans said she is determined to find out who did this and she’s hoping someone was a witness to the shooting.

It happened on I-24 East around 8:30 p.m. Sunday as Evans was driving between the Hickory Hollow Parkway and Old Hickory Boulevard exits. That’s where a car pulled up to the left of her vehicle and some shot several rounds into her car with her two children in the back seat.

Evans was hit in the abdomen, her 12-year-old was struck in the hand and thankfully, her 7-year-old was not injured.

“It is beyond me how I am in this condition and how so many bullets went through the back of my car and not one of them hit my youngest daughter. It’s truly God’s grace, I have no other explanation,” said Evans.

Metro police reported five bullet holes were discovered in Evans’ vehicle. No suspect description or vehicle has been released.

The family was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of their non-life threatening injuries.

Evans said she has no idea why someone would try to gun her down on the interstate.