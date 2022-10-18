WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Warren County, Tennessee, mother has been charged after being accused of placing a loaded gun in her child’s backpack.

The weapon was found at the Hickory Creek Elementary School Monday, according to the District Attorney General, Chris Stanford.

Kristen Holland allegedly put a loaded gun in her child’s backpack on Sunday, said Stanford in a news release. Then, school staff “unknowingly assisted the child by carrying the backpack, containing the loaded firearm” into the school.

As soon as the staff member noticed the gun, they alerted the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators said the weapon had 15 rounds of ammunition. However, they determined it was an “isolated incident and did not present a threat to further harm the public.”

Holland has been charged with Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.

The DA’s office has urged citizens to practice safety and keep guns away from children and store them in a safe place. “We will continue to prosecute any person who puts lives in danger with reckless or intentional criminal behavior involving deadly weapons,” said Stanford.