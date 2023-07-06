MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — You will see them in yard after yard—mole trails and mounds, all over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

“They’ll cave in, you can step on them and it’s almost like being in a hole,” said David Chamberlin, a homeowner in Mt. Juliet. “It makes walking through the yard somewhat tedious. If I had a simple way, ‘boop’, they’d be gone.”

Most homeowners who pride themselves in their yards and their lawns have been frustrated by the dirt mounds and trails they leave.

There are many products on the market, from sprays to granules, to poisons. But Lucas Holman with Wilson County UT-TSU Agricultural Extension said there is only one method that is sure to work.

“The main option that we normally have is going through and trapping them with some of these traps,” Holman explained. “So, let me encourage you to walk through your yard. Moles have these interstate tunnels that they are going to be using every day. And they’re going to have side tunnels that they only use once or twice. So, go through and step on all these tunnels. See which ones are raised up again, and that’s where you need to put the traps at.”

And what about treatments for your lawn that kill grubs which are one of their favorite food sources?

“A lot of the moles don’t just feed on grubs, they feed on earthworms,” Holman said. “They’re going to feed on snails, spiders, what other insects they can find in the soil, that’s what they’re going to feed on.”

Holman added, “When you read a lot of the research that a lot of universities put out, trapping is about the only option that seems to be the best.”

It may take a lot of work, but it can be done!