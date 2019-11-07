Mock terror drill to be held at Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emergency responders from around the world will be at Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville Thursday for a mock terrorism drill.

An estimated 500 military and first responders will participate in the drill.

They have been in Nashville for a conference this week to learn response tactics and strategies on dealing with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks.

Thursday’s drill at Nissan Stadium will test those skills in a real-world setting. The drill begins at 9 a.m.

Whether it is terrorists releasing a chemical agent, like Sarin or VX, or a biological weapon, like Anthrax or Smallpox, first responders need constant training to ensure that they are able to save lives and capture the individual responsible, the Nashville Fire Department said in a release.