WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One Middle Tennessee non-profit is returning to Waverly to help victims who are still working to recover from the devastating 2021 flood that left more than a dozen people dead.

One Generation Away is expected to bring a tractor-trailer full of groceries that include fresh produce, dry goods, dairy goods and more to anyone who could use extra support as grocery prices continue to rise in Middle Tennessee.

Chris Whitney, CEO of One Generation Away, says the non-profit organization loves to serve Waverly and can see the progress the city has made in the last several months.

“We have loved serving in Waverly over the past several months. We have already seen a transformation of the town as the community has come together to support one another, but there is still so much work to be done,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “We know the effects of a flood are long-lasting, and we are committed to bringing food the second Saturday of every month through 2023.”

More than 20 people lost their lives in the August 2021 flood as raging waters overwhelmed the community in Humphreys County. The non-profit hopes the mobile pantry can add extra support to Waverly residents who are still in the process of rebuilding.

“Seeing the love that OneGenAway has for our county has blessed me tremendously,” said Becky Matlock, a Waverly resident and OneGenAway volunteer. “To see people I know personally come through the line and to see the smiles on their faces has meant a lot.”

Each car in attendance will receive one load of groceries and those that are helping more than one household are allowed to go through the line again for a second load.

The event starts at 9 a.m. June 9 at the Dollar Tree parking lot located at 515 West Main Street. No registration or paperwork is required for those planning to attend.