GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools reported Tuesday an elementary school in Goodlettsville will temporarily relocate all school operations due to methane gas leaking into the building.

According to a release, methane gas is venting from a well into Old Center Elementary, which is located on Dickerson Pike South. Effective immediately, all educational activities will be temporarily transferred to Goodlettsville Elementary School on Donald Avenue.

A contractor was drilling wells for geothermal heating and cooling at the site when a pocket of naturally occurring methane gas was opened up, resulting in gas venting from the well. While initial tests indicated there was no detectable gas at the main school building, additional testing overnight has resulted in the Fire Department asking for the campus to be closed until the situation is resolved. MNPS

The gas issue is the result of an ongoing construction project at Old Center Elementary for an addition to the school.

After comprehensive gas testing at Old Center Elementary, the Nashville Fire Department has advised the relocation of school operations to ensure the safety of students, staff and faculty.

MNPS will be working with both school teams to ensure a smooth transition during this process.

Transportation and Relocation Details:

Bus Riders: Old Center students who rely on bus transportation will be automatically rerouted to the temporary location at Goodlettsville Elementary.

Walkers: Students who typically walk to Old Center Elementary are asked to assemble at the Greenwood Cemetery across the street. Transportation will be provided to Goodlettsville Elementary.

Parent Drop-off: Parents who usually drop off their students at Old Center Elementary should plan to take their children to the new temporary location at Goodlettsville Elementary.

Staff Relocation: All staff members at Old Center Elementary are instructed to report to their new temporary workplace at Goodlettsville Elementary.

MNPS anticipates the situation should be resolved very soon so that everyone return to normal operations at Old Center Elementary, following testing at the site and guidance from the Nashville Fire Department.