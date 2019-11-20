MNPS middle schooler who committed suicide over bullying honored at vigil

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Promise. Potential. Possibilities. But within, an apparent struggle.

Parents, kids, families, and friends gathered together Tuesday night out of John F. Kennedy Middle school for Tarhiya Sledge, a girl who her family says committed suicide.

“Sometimes we afraid. Fear overcomes us and overtakes us. We too scared to tell on the ones we love.”

Tarhiya’s great aunt dealing with shock and pain along with an entire community in the Metro-Nashville School system.

“When you’re children can’t come to school for an education and they turn around and get bullied instead, I want to raise awareness that everyone should watch,” said Nathalie Sledge.

The young student’s family told News 2 she was the victim of bullying so intense, she left her school. Less than a month later, she committed suicide.

“We ask that as we go forth tonight that you would give us a faith and belief in you that’s stronger than ever.”

Prayers for hope, candlelight to remember Tarhiya, and the plea to prevent the next tragedy.