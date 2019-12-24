MNPD’s Christmas Baskets Program helps hundreds of families this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Christmas Eve morning, instead of sleeping in, Metro police officers, volunteers, and their families spent their time delivering toys and food to more than 250 needy families across Nashville.

“We’re going to deliver to our family now and meet some new friends, our new family for Christmas,” said Harold Day, one of the volunteers for the Christmas Baskets Program.

For the 59th year, Nashville’s guardians delivered gifts to families that otherwise may have gone without them.

“Each one of our recipients of nominated by a police officer, a school resource officer, a domestic violence counselor, somebody that knows they’re in need,” said Captain Harmon Hunsicker. “My family has delivered to places where they don’t have any food in the refrigerator. We’ve delivered to houses where kids are more excited to get food than toys.”

Metro Police and Boswell’s Harley-Davidson teamed up once again to make the holidays a little brighter for their neighbors and friends.

Volunteer Doug Bell described the program as nothing short of magical, “The look in their face and the gratitude and the surprise — it’s like you’re Santa Claus!”