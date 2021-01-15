MNPD, THP urge community to ‘be mindful’ ahead of potential demonstrations at State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following violent protests at the U.S. Capitol last week, the Metro Nashville Police Chief and Tennessee Highway Patrol are warning about potential protests in Nashville ahead of the presidential inauguration.

“As you may have heard, there is the potential for a demonstration Sunday in the area of Legislative Plaza and the State Capitol in downtown Nashville,” Chief John Drake said. “There is a reported call for protests Sunday at state capitols across America, although where that originated remains unclear.”

Chief Drake said both agencies have plans in place to maintain public safety and make sure property is not damaged.

Colonel Matt Perry said the THP would have a strong presence around the capitol and at Legislative Plaza in the coming days.

“Barriers establishing boundaries are already in place around the State Capitol grounds. Chief Drake and I are in full agreement that the rights of citizens to hold peaceful rallies will be protected,” Colonel Perry said.

Chief Drake said MNPD is not aware of any active threats in the area, but there would still be an enhanced presence of officers in the central precinct on Sunday.

Colonel Perry asked people to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious behavior. Tips can be made by calling (615) 862-8600.