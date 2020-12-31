MNPD, THP increase patrols heading into New Year’s Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New Year’s Eve not only looks different this year, it feels different as well.

Many are tired, stressed, angry and sad. 2020 was already tumultuous; then came the Christmas morning bombing.

Even after all we’ve endured, the show must go on. This year Music City Midnight will be virtual, meaning there will be no public concert, no fireworks, no music note drop and no spectators.

Despite this, MNPD says they will be increasing patrols.

“We do have plans for this evening,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said. “We have 140 officers in addition to what we normally have for mask enforcement, so we are taking appropriate measures.”

Officers will be out in full force mostly downtown, in midtown and the five points area.

There will also be officers responding to complaints lodged through Hub Nashville.

In addition, officers will also continue to cordon off the explosion site on 2nd Avenue.

“The mere instance you see something and you think it’s suspicious, call law enforcement immediately,” Lt. Bill Miller with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. “We know we cannot do it alone; our biggest partner in this whole network of law enforcement is the citizens of this state.”

Lt. Miller says officers and troopers are doing everything they can to keep you and your family safe. It’s why THP will conduct an aggressive traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2020 New Year’s Eve holiday period until Sunday, January 3, at 11:59 p.m.

State troopers will perform saturation patrols, as well as seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints across the state.

During last year’s New Year’s holiday period, five people were killed in five traffic crashes on

Tennessee roads. Of the five vehicular fatalities, two were single vehicle crashes, and three were

multiple vehicle crashes.

Two occupants killed were not wearing seat belts. Alcohol was involved in three of the traffic deaths. State troopers have arrested 4,537 individuals for DUI from January 1st through December 24th, 2020.

“We are out across the state, with sobriety checkpoints, increased trooper presence and again, we can’t do it alone. We need you as the citizen, you as a motorist, a passenger, a driver, to do the right thing. Don’t let anyone in your party group, friends, family take the keys and drive impaired,” Lt. Miller said.

Statewide sobriety and driver license checkpoints for the upcoming holiday are available here.

Click here for more information on this year’s New Year’s Eve.