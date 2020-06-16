MNPD: Suspects identified in deadly shooting, 18-year-old girl shot in the head

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified three men involved in a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Police said 18-year-old Alisha L. Slaughter was shot in the head while riding in a car with her sister and another woman on June 7.

Police said they’ve issued warrants for 22-year-old Jeremy A. Hill, 22-year-old Darrien Doss and 21-year-old Anthony Lawrence in connection to the crime.

Hill and Doss are both facing criminal homicide charges. Detectives said Slaughter and her sister were in the car with another woman in search of that woman’s ex boyfriend—Lawrence. They found him on Providence Park Lane with Hill and Doss. Police said one of the women tossed lemonade on one of the men’s cars, leading to a confrontation. Ultimately, this led to Slaughter being shot and killed. She was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center where she was pronounced dead

Officers are working to bring them into custody.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.