MNPD strongly discouraging travel as conditions worsen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department strongly discourages travel as road conditions are beginning to decline due to the winter weather.

Police say the department is holding over officers for at least two hours beyond their regular scheduled shifts through Wednesday morning to help answer calls.

Police detectives will also be on standby to help precinct patrol officers as necessary, according to the department.

If there is a large amount of crashes involving property damage with no injuries, drivers will be encouraged to move their cars from the roadway and complete Tennessee’s Owner-Driver Report which can be found here, rather than wait for what may be a long time for an officer to arrive on scene.

Between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, 230 property damage crashes have happened, along with 40 injury crashes reported in Nashville.