ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — An operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department Friday night focused on addressing the ongoing street racing issue in Southeast Nashville and Antioch.

News 2 has spoken with Antioch residents in the past few months who say they see vehicles racing through their neighborhoods.

On Friday, the “street racer enforcement initiative” by Metro police led to charges against two men, the recovery of a stolen car and 19 total violations. The initiative involved using MNPD and THP helicopters, which relayed information to Metro officers on the ground.

Austin Horner, 21, was arrested by police. The Hohenwald man was seen doing donuts in a parking lot on Logistics Way while driving a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro.

Austin Horner (MNPD)

Horner attempted to flee the police, but he was taken into custody when he pulled into a strip mall on Murfreesboro Pike.

Horner is now facing charges of aggravated reckless driving and felony evading arrest. He is being held on a $5,500 bond.

Mateo Pineda Vallejo, 19, was also charged after he was spotted doing donuts in a 2012 Ford F-150 in a parking lot at 3640 Trousdale Drive. Police say two people were hanging out of the windows.

Vallejo was issued a misdemeanor citation for aggravated reckless driving.

A large group of vehicles was spotted at a business park on Linbar Drive. Once officers arrived and the cars tried to leave the scene, one crashed into a light pole. The occupants fled on foot before police could get to the car.

Also on Friday night, a Dodge Charger was seen doing burnouts in the parking lot of an Old Hickory Boulevard gas station. The driver fled when officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

The Charger was later found abandoned at a condominium complex. It was discovered that the vehicle was stolen out of Oak Ridge.

Police are still investigating regarding the stolen vehicle and occupants who fled from officers.

In total, 24 traffic stops in the initiative yielded 19 violations and five warnings.