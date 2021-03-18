MNPD searching for husband, wife with intellectual disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a husband and wife, both 69 years old, who are intellectually disabled.

Police say Linda Hamilton, who is non-verbal and unable to care for herself, was being treated at St. Thomas Midtown after having her right leg amputated. Her husband Joel Hamilton removed her from the hospital on Friday.

Officers searched their home on Crockett Street, but did not find them, police say. The couple may be traveling in their 2002 white Cadillac Deville. The car has Tennessee tag F0828J.

Police say Joel is not a danger to his wife, but he is not capable of caring for her.

Anyone who sees the couple should contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.