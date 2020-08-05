MNPD hiring policy bill passes third reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro Nashville council members passed the third reading of new police reform legislation.

It came after people have been protesting and calling for change within the police department.

Ordinance prevents hiring Metro officers previously fired for use of force

Council approved a bill that prohibits MNPD from hiring officers who were previously fired or under investigation by another law enforcement agency for use of force.

Metro council member Sharon Hurt said after having conversations with MNPD leaders, they were comfortable with the bill that included amendment to replace the word ‘exonerate.’ The bill was changed to say “no finding of wrongdoing related to the accusation.”

“I would really like to thank Mr. Cooper for all of his assistance in helping mediate all of this with the police, and I’m really thankful to the Metro Police Department for working along with me and coming up with something that would be workable for both us and for them,” said Council member At-Large Sharon Hurt.

The bill passed third reading Tuesday night with 30 ‘yes’ votes, 5 ‘no’ votes, and 4 abstained.